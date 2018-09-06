The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 34 ships to bring petroleum products, food and other goods from Sept. 6 to 22 at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

11 of the 34 ships will sail in with petrol and diesel.

The other 23 ships are carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, general cargo, base oil, bulk fertiliser and containers conveying different goods.

According to the NPA, 12 ships have arrived at the ports and are waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, buckwheat, soya beans, container and petrol.