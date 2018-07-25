The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said it was expecting 32 ships with petroleum products and others at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports from July 25 to Aug. 27 to its ports.

It said five of the ships would sail in with petrol, three with diesel, 24 with bulk wheat, frozen fish, general cargo, bulk oil, ethanol, bulk fertiliser, butane gas and containers carrying different goods.

It also said nine ships had arrived at the ports and were waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, butane gas, base oil, container, urea, aviation fuel, diesel and petrol.