The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Thursday that 28 ships were expected to freight petroleum products, food items and other goods to the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports from Sept. 13 to Sept. 30

It said that seven of the 28 ships would sail in with petrol.

“The other 21 ships are carrying buckwheat, general cargo, base oil, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, ethanol 4 bulk fertiliser and containers carrying different goods,” it stated.

According to the NPA, 13 ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, general cargo, buckwheat, containers, and petrol.