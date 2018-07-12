The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said it was expecting 24 ships to bring petroleum products, food and other goods from Thursday to July 30 at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

Two of the 24 ships will sail in with petrol.

The other 22 ships are carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, vehicles, general cargo, bulk salt, diesel, frozen fish, bulk sugar, and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, 10 ships have arrived at the ports and are waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, urea, aviation fuel, diesel and petrol.