Seven ships containing petrol, two carrying containers with different goods and three others carrying buckwheat and buck fertiliser are waiting to sail into Apapa and Tincan ports in Lagos on Thursday.

A total of 34 ships are expected to sail into Nigeria between May 24 and June 16, says the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The eight of the expected 34 ships will sail in with petrol.

According to NPA, the remaining 26 ships are carrying base oil, frozen fish, salt, bulk sugar, empty containers, diesel, aviation fuel and general cargo.