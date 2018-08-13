The Lagos State Government has announced that its light rail project running between Mile 2 and Marina will now commence operation in 2022.

This comes after the state government signed a major agreement with French Multinational Rail Transport Company, Alstom SA, on the operation of the state rail mass transit.

The mass transit rail project called the ‘‘Blue Line” had suffered many delays due to the paucity of funds and other challenges.

The first phase one of the projects which be implemented before the end of second quarter of 2019, is expected to reduce maintenance cost and pressure on the road network, lessen man-hour from traffic for commuters when completed in the next four years.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Kolawole Ojelabi, “The state government had engaged consultants to carry out a technical review and due diligence on the implementation of the project, which substantially focussed on civil work, and reported back to government that operation of the first phase could only commence in 2022.

“Following the report, Alstom SA France, who are experienced international railway systems aggregator and rolling stocks manufacturer, with over 100 years of railway experience covering 60 countries, was engaged to review the report of the consultant.

“Alstom SA agreed with the submission of the consultant that the first phase of the rail project could only become operational in 2022 based on proposed funding pattern,” the statement added.