The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it will begin full operation of the standard gauge railway service from Lagos to Ibadan on Tuesday.

The Management of NRC said this is a statement signed by the Lagos District Manager, Jerry Oche, in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, the Lagos-Ibadan train services will now be available in the mornings from Tuesday.

“The updated time table for Tuesday to Friday is as follows: Lagos to Ibadan at 8:00 a.m. from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alogo megi Ebute – Meta Lagos. Also, the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos at 8:00 a.m. from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.





“The train will take off from Lagos to Ibadan at 4:00 p.m. from Mobolaji Johnson Station Alagomji, while from Ibadan to Lagos at 4:00 p.m. from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“The standard gauge train schedule on Saturday from Lagos to Ibadan is at 8:30 a.m. from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji while the train will leave from Ibadan to Lagos at 8:30 a.m. from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“For Saturday evening, it is from Lagos to Ibadan at 6:00 p.m. from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomji, while the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos at 6:00 p.m. from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya,” Mr Oche said.

He said that the Alagomeji, Abeokuta, and Moniya were still the stop stations of the Lagos-Ibadan train services.