



The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed displeasure over the obstruction of trains from entering Apapa Sea port by tanker drivers, and as such, have resolved to take drastic measures to curtail the challenge by either stopping them or to stop the owners of the terminal.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi made this disclosure while addressing Journalists during the routine inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Project at the weekend.

Amaechi said, “On the issue of port, I have asked the Permanent Secretary to discuss with Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on how the tanker drivers have disrupted the movement of the train into the port and we have to stop them now, or we stop the owner of that terminal.

Amaechi urged the Contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), to increase the pace of work on the stations, insisted that they are not going by the work plan.





He said“When it comes to speed, CCECC is delaying the work. I have told them to see us, we should have a meeting to tell them that I am sick and tired. Although they said they’ve finished and it’s just minor things remaining, those minor things can actually delay the movement of goods.

“They are minor. They said at the end of the month they will finish, okay, I believe them but I want them to reiterate that and as TEAM has always said, they don’t go by their work plan.

“Ibadan to Kano, everybody must go according to the work plan. Both in terms of payment, construction, inspection and everything. We will keep to the time and we will keep to the work plan” he said.

He also urged the technical committee to resolve the cases of possible flooding of low areas and request of the Ajegunle community for an overpass, though he argued that the federal government cannot be building overpasses everywhere.

“During the raining season, we will observe where the construction has led to flooding as citizens that have given us land must enjoy the sacrifice they made and when it happens we will correct those mistakes”.