Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has consented to the request by the authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to float a jetty at the school’s waterfront to complement transportation on the campus.

The Governor asked the school authorities to write a formal letter of request for immediate approval of the jetty, saying the Government would help the university to build capacity in water transportation.

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure during his keynote speech at the International Week organised by the school.

He said: “I just had a discussion with the Vice Chancellor who informed me that the school needs a jetty to complement transportation within the campus. I have asked the authorities to formally make a request for immediate approval.

“We are ready to do all that this required to ease transportation challenges for our people. Just last week, we unveiled a collaboration with Uber with the launch of Uber Boats. We will be adding another one before the end of the year.”

The Governor reiterated his pledge to make the State livable for residents. He said the Government would not rest on its oars in solving the current challenges facing the State.

He said his administration was not folding its arms and watched the residents go through hardship in commuting within the city. The Government, he pointed out, had started to address infrastructural challenges, with the commencement of massive road construction across the State. He pleaded for patience among residents, saying there would be relief after the projects are completed.

Speaking on “Cities of the future, future of Cities”, the Governor said he was excited because there was a renewed focus by stakeholders at proffering solutions to various developmental challenges, ranging from road congestion, waste management, and renewable energy.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Urban transportation in mega cities has become the focus of development experts and investors. Lagos has not been lagging behind in this discussion, because of the challenges we face. We have seen investment coming to waterways and rail, but we need to restore sanity on land transportation by rehabilitating bad roads across the State.

“We are investing so much in waterways and light rail system so that we can move people not only on the road but on water and on the rail. The blue line will be completed soon and we will have a complete integrated urban transportation system.”

Sanwo-Olu said the government would be embarking on improvement exercise around 60 identified junctions prone to high traffic in the state.

He decried the attitude of some road users, who deliberately obstruct free-flow of traffic, urging members of the public to join the government in the advocacy aimed at restoring sanity on the road.

Sanwo-Olu challenged students and scholars in the school to engage in research that would provide solutions to urban challenges facing the State. He said the government was willing to collaborate with the institution for the growth of the State.

When approved, the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the jetty would facilitate ease of movement for members of the university living in Ikorodu and other riverine axes.

The VC told the Governor that the school had a committee of scholars engaging in applied research to proffer sustainable solutions to environmental challenges plaguing the state.

He said the University would welcome collaboration with the Government in any areas that would bring about more development in the State.