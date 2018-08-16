In an effort to tackle emergencies on its waterways more efficiently, the Lagos State Government is to procure life-saving, quick response boats.

Mr Oladipo Lawanson, the state Commissioner for Transportation, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Lawanson said that the state government was committed to ensuring safety of people using waterways as a means of transport in the state.

“The state government is working on bringing ideals and best practices on water transportation, as the sub-sector requires millions dollars of investment, if we are to do it right.

“We are going to procure life-saving boats, top speed boats and quick response boats so that, at anytime there is an emergency, we will rescue promptly without recording any casualty,” he said.

According to him, the government periodically distributes free life jackets to jetties to save lives on waterways.

The commissioner said that there was at least a guard in every jetty in the state to properly kit passengers before any journey.

“We have water guards in all our jetties to ensure nobody steps into a boat without proper kitting with life jacket because safety of life and property is very important,” he said.

Lawanson added that the government would set up a security institution on water transport.

“The institution will require a lot of training because water transportation is hazardous.”

NAN reports that the state Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, on July 27, expressed his administration’s commitment to providing critical infrastructure and the enabling environment for investors to participate in the ongoing efforts to revamp the state water transport sector.

He said that the sector remained critical to tackling traffic congestion in the state.

Ambode spoke at a roundtable on water transport organised by the government.

According to him, the government was set to fully harness the potential of water transport to the benefit of the people and economic prosperity of the state.