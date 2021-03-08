



Lagos State governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu has announced the official joint venture between the Lagos State Government and CIG Motors Company Limited to establish a world-class Motor Vehicle Assembly Plant in Ogba, a suburb in the state.

The event held in Lagos recently also witnessed the official commissioning of the first 1,000 cars for the new transport scheme ‘LagosRide’.





The legal agreement for the establishment of the automobile plant was executed and put forward by the CEO of Ibile Holdings Limited, Mr Abiodun Amokomowo representing Lagos State Government, and the Vice Chairman of CIG Motors, Dr. Linus Idahosa representing CIG Motors Co. Limited.

Thereafter, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen, led the guests to the unveiling of the automobiles comprising the GAC GS3 (Mini-SUV) that will kick off the initial phase of the new LagosRide project.

Chief Diana closed out the event by emphasizing the mission of GAC Motors, and the promise of a mobile Lagos through the new venture.