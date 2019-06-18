<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government has shut the road from Mile 2 to Tincan Island Port, in the Apapa area of the state.

The road was shut to motorists on Monday, June 17, 2019, and the closure would last for 48 hours, a statement said on Monday.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr Taiwo Salaam, in the statement by the public affairs unit of the ministry, said the closure would allow the construction company working in the area to speed up palliative repair works on the corridor.

Salaam explained that the development was due to recurring accidents experienced by motorists on the road.

“The permanent secretary advised all trucks to avoid the corridor to allow the repair works which is being done in the interest of motorists.

“He said the repairs and so many others in the offing are in consonance with the top rated plans of the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make Lagos traffic free for its teeming residents,” the statement added.