The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on Monday opened the Ilaje-Bariga Jetty as part of its commitment to improve waterways transportation.

Lagos State has 3000 kilometres of waterways with water transportation accounting for just 74,000 travel count, which is just 0.34 percent of the daily passenger traffic put by the Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA) at 22 million.

LASWA said the berthing of the new jetty would redefine travel pattern around the axis, calling on residents at Surulere, Bariga, Yaba, and environs to patronize the new jetty.

LASWA General Manager, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel, who spoke Tuesday, said the world class jetty is another landmark in the list of jetties delivered by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode government to reposition water transportation in the state.

With the Ilaje-Bariga jetty, Emmanuel said, Lagos State has 23 modern jetties and four terminals.

He said more jetties would be provided as more routes are channeled and made navigable for waterways transportation.

According to Emmanuel, the new Ilaje-Bariga Jetty is delivered, with among other facilities, a 200 cars park and ride facility, eatery park, toilet facilities, comfortable seating arrangements, a ticketing mall, ATM gallery and other conveniences that would take water transportation to a new level.

He said though activity is still low on the route being a new route, LASWA and the government has no doubt that facilities at the new jetty would stimulate more patronage of the water transportation.

The LASWA chief said from the jetty, passenger can get ferries going to Apapa, CMS, Ebute Ero, Victoria Island and Falomo.

He added that in a record of 10 to 20 minutes passengers can move from Bariga to any part of the Island or Apapa, adding that with such speed, water transportation offers a new travel experience for Lagosians who crave for a better way to beat the perennial gridlocks on the roads.

While admitting Lagosians’ phobia for water, Emmanuel said the government would continue its aggressive campaign for strict adherence to safety regulations by all water craft operators in order to make the waterways safe.