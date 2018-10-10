



The Managing Director of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic (LADOL) Base, Dr. Amy Jadesimi, has reiterated her support to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) vision to phase out Green House Gas (GHG) emissions as soon as possible.

The United Nations target to reduce per Gross Domestic Product (GDP), emission from 0.873kg carbon dioxide in 2015 to 0.493kg by 2030.

Jadesimi, who is the Vice-Chairman of the Forum’s inaugural Board of Directors recently joined a group of 33 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) from across the maritime value chain and from all around the world to sign a call for action and to lead the maritime industry in a transition towards a new decarbonized future in Hong Kong.

The initiative was put together by the Global Maritime Forum, an international not-for-profit foundation committed to shaping the future of global seaborne trade to increase sustainable long-term economic development and human wellbeing.

To achieve a new decarbonized future, these leaders believe the maritime industry needs to accelerate both technological and business model innovation, further improve operational and technical energy efficiency, and transition to zero-carbon fuels and new propulsion systems.

The call for action for decarbonisation signed by 33 CEOs and LADOL reads: “As business leaders from across the shipping value chain, we endorse the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Vision to phase out greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as soon as possible. We encourage public and private collaboration to demonstrate leadership through timely and appropriate action.

“We urge our business peers to join us, as we stand committed to support this challenge and to thrive within a changing context.”

“The IMO Strategy – to reduce the total annual GHG emissions from international shipping by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 – is a step towards achieving GHG emissions reductions consistent with the Paris Agreement temperature goals. To achieve this, the shipping industry needs to further improve operational and technical energy efficiency and must transition to zero carbon fuels and new propulsion systems. It must do this whilst ensuring safety standards are maintained and possibly enhanced.

Dr. Jadesimi has personally stated her commitment to sustainability on many fronts, after signing the Call for Action the Managing Director stated “The Forum is an important platform through which the maritime sector can lead on achieving the UN’s Sustainable development goals.

Calls to Action such as the one on decarbonization signed today are important because they help drive investment towards companies actively working on creating a zero-carbon future by 2050.

In addition, it highlights organisations that are part of the new global economy, using innovative technology and operational systems to create higher shareholder returns and drive global peace and prosperity.”

By promoting ambitious climate action, the 34 CEOs invite other CEOs from the maritime industry to join in seizing the opportunity to innovate and lead the transition to a new shipping industry for the 21st century.

Recall that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) had last year express it’s readiness to stop vessels with high amount of sulphur in fuel that allowed for emission of carbon monoxide into the air from calling at the nation’s seaports.

Ships contribute to emissions of carbon monoxide to atmosphere and this contributes to climate change and if not checked overtime it will have effect on atmosphere and effect on the environment.

But, speaking at a one day National stakeholders forum on Marine Pollution (Marpol) Annex VI and other emerging issues on climate change in the Nigeria Maritime Sector held in Lagos yesterday, the Director-General of the agency, Dr Dakuku Peterside, said the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) through Annex VI has put a cap to amount of sulphur and nitrogen dioxide emitted into the air and the amount of sulphur that is contained in the fuel ship used and emitted to the air.

According to him, penalty for vessels that violate the latest convention would be barred from calling at nation’s seaports.

“When vessels berth at our various ports, we take sample of fuel and ‎so many other things we do to check the quality of fuels and emissions there off. But, the penalty for violation of Marpol Annex VI would be not allowing such vessels to call in our territorial waters‎.”

“The principal reason is to raise awareness on impacts of climate change especially the negative impacts‎ of gas emissions from ships to climate change and the IMO has ratified Marpol Annex VI that ‎deal with emissions of gas from ships.”

The DG also argued that Nigeria must address the threat of climate change in other to effectively and efficiently maximise the abundant resources in the nation’s oceans and sea.

According to statistics, Nigeria, Libya, Egypt, Morocco contributed a total of 46 per cent of greenhouse gasses in Africa while South Africa unilaterally contributed 38 per cent.

In this vein, the DG stated that the agency is concerned about vessel that emit gases because if Greenhouse Gas not controlled it will endanger the environment and expose it to climate change.

He said, “If we want to use the oceans and seas in a sustainable manner, we need to address climate change and be concerned about vessels that emit gasses that will endanger the environment and expose it to climate change.”