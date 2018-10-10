



The Managing Director of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL), Amy Jadesimi, has joined a group of 33 chief executive officers from across the maritime value chain and from all around the world to sign a call for action and to lead the maritime industry in a transition towards a new decarbonized future in Hong Kong.

The initiative was put together by the Global Maritime Forum, is an international not-for-profit foundation committed to shaping the future of global seaborne trade to increase sustainable long-term economic development and human wellbeing.

Jadesimi is the Vice-Chairman of the Forum’s inaugural Board of Directors.

To achieve a new decarbonised future, these leaders believe the maritime industry needed to accelerate both technological and business model innovation, further improve operational and technical energy efficiency, and transition to zero-carbon fuels and new propulsion systems.