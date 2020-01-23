<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) is being automated to make traffic enforcement in more efficient, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the state governor on Media and Communication, said the automation would lead to electronic traffic enforcement, electronic documentation of traffic fines, vehicle accidents and real-time verification of vehicle documents.

Adekeye said that a company known as Motomarket Ltd, was in charge of the new system, under a public-private partnership.

”The automation of KASTLEA will help make traffic enforcement activities in Kaduna State more efficient.

”All traffic enforcement agencies will have access to the Motohub system to verify vehicle particulars, record details of traffic incidents, issue citations to offenders and collect fines.

“The partnership between KDSG and Motomarket to automate KASTLEA processes makes KASTLEA the first state traffic enforcement authority to electronically document all traffic violations and accidents,” he said.

According to him, the state government database is now integrated with the relevant federal databases and this will allow for real-time electronic verification of vehicle documentations and promote a paperless, mobile device-based citation process.





Adekeye said the system design was based on the principle that individuals without valid licenses or vehicle registration documents should not be able to get insurance.

He added that the system insisted that all individuals must be insured against a particular vehicle to drive it.

Newsmen report that Motorhub was a database system with a citation and collusion reporting software, and the ability to read barcodes, number plates, and fingerprints based on the hardware capabilities of an agreed mobile device.

Adekeye said that the Motohub data would be shared with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Insurance Commission for assessing risk-based insurance pricing to ensure better driver behaviour.

He said that the data generated by the system would be useful for incremental fining for repeat traffic offenders, reduce corruption in traffic enforcement and allow collaboration with other state traffic enforcement agencies for increased revenue generation and efficiency.

He said the processes would compel insurance companies to actually cover third party damage and to cover passenger injury on public transport and check other documentation legally required to drive.