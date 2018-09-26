Ace Nollywood actor Jim Iyke is set to launch a taxi service that will begin operations in the South-Eastern states of Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia, and Ebonyi respectively.

Iyke, turned 42 on Tuesday, disclosed this on his Instagram Page, indicating that the taxi platform will be formally launch on October 5.

The Nollywood star who is the Chief Executive Officer of the company named MR.TAXI, is also planning expansion to the South-South region.

He wrote: “On 5th October, we’re proud to launch a platform that provides chauffeur services for the people of South East, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi states.

“This is just the beginning. Our goal is to expand the scope of operation to the South South in a matter of a few months after takeoff.”

He added that an official launch would take place in Awka, Anambra State, with guest artists including Basketmouth and singer Timaya, among others in attendance.

NAN reports that Iyke, popularly known as ‘Nollywood Bad Boy” by fans and industry watchers because of his acclaimed aggressive and controversial roles, came to limelight in 2001 and is reputed to have feature in over 150 films.

He is a three-time winner of the Teenage Choice Awards, among other honours.

In 2008, he won the Best African Actor at the NET Awards, and the Best Actor of the Year in 2010.

Having conquered the motion picture world, the Enugu-born thespian seems to now want to make a name as an entrepreneur.

Earlier in the year, he launched an app he dubbed ‘Oga Work’, a platform to source artisans in Nigeria.

According to him, the app is especially designed for artisans who have a passion for their crafts but do not have a space or a store but crave for their services to be offered to end users.

The feisty actor Nollywood actor had also launched his brand of bottled water ‘Burgeon Water’.