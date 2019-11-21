<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Itsekiri National Youths Council, the umbrella body for Itsekiri youths worldwide has commended the Federal Government for approving the construction of two new seaports in the South-South region of the country.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the two ports would be built in the Pessu area of Warri, Delta State, and Bonny in Rivers State to decongest Lagos ports.

Responding to the Minister’s comment on smooth execution of the project, INYC National President, Mr Agbateyiniro Weyinmi thanked the Federal Government for approving $800 million for a port to be sited in Pessu area of Warri, Delta State.

He assured the Minister of the readiness of youths from the area to cooperate with the contractors.

“The news of $800 million port to build in the Pessu area of Warri, Delta State has brought back hope to thousands of youths in the state, particularly the Itsekiri youths, whose area the project will be sited.

“We are setting up a committee on sensitisation of all host/impacted communities to ensure smooth execution of the project.

“We want to thank the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for completing the Escravos bar dredging project and also ask for the second phase of Escravos – Warri port and Escravos stone bar contract to be awarded to enhance the full utilisation of the Warri seaport and create job opportunity for the youths,” he added.