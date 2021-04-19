



Federal and the Delta State governments have been urged to take urgent step for flight resumption at the Osubi Airstrip in Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State.

A statement in Warri by President, Urhobo Youth Council, Enerho Godspower, and Itsekiri National Youth Council, Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, enjoined political leaders from the state to wade into the matter, adding that they would not hesitate to disrupt the flow of the nation’s economy in the area.

The statement said: “If urgent action is not taken to ensure that flight and other economic activities resume at the Osubi Airstrip within 14 days from today, we will not hesitate to ground major sources of revenue to the country to drive home our legitimate demand.





“We are indeed saddened that despite statements credited to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, last month, announcing approval for the reopening of Osubi Airstrip, near Warri in Delta State for daylight operations, there is nothing concrete to suggest that the purported announcement would be backed by action.

“We are calling on the Federal and Delta State governments; Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege; member representing Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Efe Afe; member representing Warri federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, other critical stakeholders and the relevant MDAs to immediately commence the process for resumption of flight operations at the Osubi Airstrip.”