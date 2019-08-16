<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has called for banning of illegal transport unions to aid check on Kidnapping and other violent crimes on highways in the country.

The NURTW said kidnapping and other crimes on the highways can be stemmed if the Federal Government stopped illegal transport unions from operating.

Chairman of the state NURTW, Aliyu Issa Ore, who made the position of the union known in Ilorin, the state capital, said there are illegal unions operating across the country and that their illegal plying of roads makes it difficult to track perpetration of crime on the roads.

Ore stated this during the commissioning of the Secretariat of the North Central zone of the union in Ilorin.