



An Indian air ambulance has made an emergency landing at Pakistan’s Islamabad International airport for refuelling, media reports on Monday said.

According to Dunya News, the aircraft had contacted the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authorities and requested permission an emergency landing permission at the Islamabad airport on Sunday because it was low on fuel.





The air ambulance, which had on board a British patient, a doctor and two nurses was heading to Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan from Kolkata, India.

After receiving permission from the CAA, the air ambulance landed at the airport.

It took off two hours after refuelling, Dunya News reported.