Arik Air says it is giving away 250 free tickets on Oct. 1 to celebrate Nigeria’s 58th Independence anniversary.

Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu revealed the airline’s plan on Friday in Lagos.

Ilegbodu said customers flying Arik Air on Oct. 1 have the opportunity of winning the tickets on board.

He said there would be raffles to win five one-way economy class tickets on every flight of the day.

According to him, the crew on each flight will conduct a raffle using the seat numbers to draw five winners for the free one-way economy class domestic tickets.

“Arik Air is a wholly Nigerian airline and the independence anniversary of the country is an auspicious occasion to appreciate our customers for their loyalty.

“We wish all Nigerians a happy independence anniversary,” Ilegbodu said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said Arik Air, which is one of the oldest commercial airlines in operation in Nigeria, will also be celebrating its 12th anniversary on Oct. 30.