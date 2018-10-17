



Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has inaugurated an action committee to facilitate speedy upgrade of Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

This is in in keeping with his administration’s commitment to safety and security of life and property.

Inaugurating the committee, Governor Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, said the committee’s terms of reference were to deal with all issues relating to the encroachment of land around the runway of the airport; take all the necessary steps to ensure full safety operation in the airport and ensure the smooth relocation of all masts to a new site, which she noted have commenced for safety.

Members of the newly-inaugurated committee include the Commissioner for Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Chidi Aroh, who serves as chairman; commissioners for Lands and Urban Development and Commerce and Industry; representative of ENPOWER Free Trade Zone; Assistant General Manager, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA); the General Manager, Land, Water Survey and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Others include the Aerodrome Safety Inspector, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Lagos Headquarters; representative of Federal Minister of State for Aviation, and Head of Legal, Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA).

In her address, the state’s deputy governor reiterated the premium the administration places on safety of life, security and socio-economic growth of the state and the country at large,. She stressed that the governor has always taken measures to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Mrs. Ezeilo said the state government, in quick response to the challenges confronting the full operation of Enugu airport, and in keeping with its vision to also create “the most conducive environment for business in Enugu State as capital of the former Eastern region,” had approved the immediate constitution of the committee.

She disclosed that the airport intervention would help make Enugu State the choice destination for economic growth in the South East geo political zone and beyond, maintaining that Governor Ugwuanyi is desirous to ensure the effective and efficient operation of the airport.