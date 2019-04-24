<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives has decried the number of man hour wasted on Ebute-Ogoloto road leading to Ikorodu Lighter Terminal due to its bad state and the indiscriminate parking of trailers on the road.

Consequently, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, to as a matter of urgency commence the rehabilitation of the road to ensure travel time is reduced.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), who noted that the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal (IKLT) constructed by NPA to decongest the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos State in recent time has witnessed movement of containers from the Apapa Port Complex by sea to the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal in barges;

“Due to the continued growth in the terminal’s containerised and bulk cargo haulage businesses, there has been an increasing number of trailers (flat bed & container laden), plying the Ogolonto to Ebute route in Ikorodu Federal Constituency.

“In the cause of picking up their consignments, the trailers park indiscriminately on the Ogolonto-Ebute Road thereby causing traffic congestion and damaging the roads.

“It is however worrisome that this situation is getting worse as the articulated vehicles have brought untold hardship on my people and even the said Ogolonto road has been damaged from the weight of these trailers,” he said.

Also in its resolution, the House urged NPA to take advantage of vacant lands on Lagos-Ikorodu road to create modern day trailer parks and ensure only trailers scheduled for loading have access to the lighter terminal vicinity.

In addition, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was advised to give strict warnings and subsequently penalize any trailer that parks indiscriminately on the Ogolonto-Ebute road.

Committees on Nigeria Customs Services (NCS), NPA, Works, and Legislative Compliance were mandated to ensure the resolutions of the House is carried out.

The motion was unanimously adopted after a voice vote.