Max Air Ltd has said that heavy torrential rain with unstable winds affected its aircraft Boeing 747-400 registered 5N-DBK coming from Jeddah at the time of arrival in Minna , Niger.

In a statement issued by Cpt. Ibrahim Dill, Director Flight Operation, Max Air Ltd in Abuja, said that the instrument landing system at the airport was epileptic with unreliable signals.

“our pilots executed air approach, using their wealth of experience and knowledge of the terrain and environment to safe landing and stop on the runway, during which one of the engines slightly brushed the runway.

“This is due to complex landing maneuvers occasioned by the strong downdraft, but the aircraft did not crash nor skid off the runaway. Aircraft was taxied safely to the airport terminal and passengers disembarked without any problem.

“All required reports of the minor incident have been filed. Officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) have inspected both the aircraft and runaway and are satisfied,” it said.

Max Air Ltd reiterated its commitment to providing safe and efficient services within the confines of Nigerian and International Aviation Regulation.