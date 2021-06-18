Green Africa has announced that all customers who have booked flights with the airline will be able to move their flights to future dates starting August 2021 at no extra charge.

The shift in resumption of operations scheduled for an earlier date was as a result of an agreement with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) that delayed Green Africa’s flight operations to July 2021.

At a joint meeting between top officials of the regulatory body and senior executives of Green Africa, it was concluded that the airline’s Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) will not be available till July 2021 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Commenting on the development on Friday, Babawande Afolabi, Founder and CEO of Green Africa said “This is certainly a bump in the road, and we are mindful of the impact especially on our customers and other stakeholders. However, we are confident of the NCAA’s support and commitment to get Green Africa into service, and we have also put plans in place to compensate our affected customers.”





Afolabi stated that new bookings on greenafrica.com were temporarily suspended and customers who booked previously will be contacted.

The airline stated: “All customers who have booked flights with Green Africa will be able to move their flights to future dates starting August 2021 at no extra charge.

“Further, in appreciation of the trust from the airline’s early customers and in recognition of the inconvenience of rebooking, each customer will receive an automated email with 50% of the value of their booking in a credit shell within 7 days. This can be used to purchase another ticket with Green Africa.”

Customers are encouraged to call their lines or send an email to their official email for further enquiries on existing bookings.

Founded and led by Babawande Afolabi, Green Africa has received its Air Transport License from the Nigerian Government and is now working closely with the NCAA to complete its AOC certification process.