Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, and his Jigawa counterpart, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar have inaugurated the three aircraft acquired by Max Air limited for domestic operations.

A statement by the Airline’s Public Relations Manager, Alhaji Ibrahim Dahiru and made available to newsmen in Kano on Monday, noted that the domestic operation will commence on July 9.

According to him, the duo inaugurated the aircraft at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Speaking shortly after inaugurating the aircraft, Gov. Aminu Masari congratulated the Airline for providing the aircraft for domestic operation.

He said the initiative was a welcome development especially now that the country was in need of the services of the Airlines for the movement of large number of passengers all over the country.

Masari expressed optimism and prayed that the Airline will grow in strength and beyond African continent.

In his remarks, Gov. Abubakar Badaru described the initiative as a good development for Aviation industry in the country.

He said the domestic operation embarked upon by the Airline would provide employment opportunities for many Nigerians.

“With the inauguration of the three aircraft, the airline is now set to commence domestic flights on July 9, to boost economic activities in the country.