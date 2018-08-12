Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has received the concept design for the full commencement of construction work on the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport.

The design was presented to him by a Chinese firm, China Harbour Engineering company led by Mr Jason Wang.

The governor announced that full-scale construction work will begin as soon as the rains subsided.

According to him, one of the special features of the Bakassi Deep Seaport is its access to the 275 kilometres evacuation corridor which connects to some other states.

“The government has focused on creating an alternative income by decoupling ourselves of our dependence on Federal Government allocations.

“It is against that background that the Bakassi Deep Seaport with an evacuation corridor is borne.

“The special advantage of our Bakassi Deep Seaport is its access to a wide armada of great opportunity via her evacuation corridor.’’

He urged the people to be patient, show commitment and prayerful to ensure that the project was realized.

“It is my wish and prayer that the people of Cross River State will rise beyond the boundaries of politics and focus heavily on the future of our young people,” he said.