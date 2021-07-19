Governor Abiodun: Ogun agro-cargo airport ready next year

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, disclosed that the ongoing Agro-Cargo Airport located at Ilishan-Remo will be ready for commissioning by the end of the year 2022.

Abiodun gave the assurance at Ishara in Remo North Local Government area of the state, during the ongoing campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the July 24, 2021 council poll.

The governor said his administration remained committed to the project despite stiff resistance from some quarters.

It would be recalled that Governor Abiodun and his predecessor locked horns on the location and nature of the airport.

While Governor Abiodun made case for an Agro-Cargo airport located at Ilishan-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area, Amosun strongly backed a passenger airport located at Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun said he would not bow to any opposition on the airport project.

Abiodun said “Aeroplane will be landing in the airport. Some people are building airport, some ‘airstrip’ and some domestic airport; they are embittered, they are fighting us. They said we can’t site the airport here, and I said ‘it is a lie.’’

“I am the governor of Ogun State as we speak. I am in possession of both the bread and the knife. And I will share it as it pleases me. ‘’

“We have sited the project here already and by the end of next year, we will commission that airport.”