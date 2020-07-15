



The limbless, headless torso of a millionaire tech entrepreneur, Fahim Saleh, has been found inside his swanky Manhattan condo Tuesday afternoon with an electric saw lying next to the remains.

Saleh, 33, a website developer turned venture capitalist, is the CEO of GOKADA, a motorcycle-sharing company in Lagos, Nigeria.

Police made the shocking discovery in a building on E. Houston St. at Suffolk St. on the Lower East side about 3:30 p.m which Saleh bought the condo for $2.25 million last year.

NYPD spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nieves said all of the body parts were found at the scene but declined to give specifics on where.

“We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive,” he said.

Detectives were waiting for fingerprint and forensics tests on the body, police sources said.





The NYPD went to the seventh-floor condo after the victim’s sister called 911. She came calling Tuesday because she hadn’t seen her brother in a day, then discovered his dismembered corpse, an NYPD spokesman said.

An elevator surveillance camera may have caught the victim’s last moments as it shows the victim getting into the elevator Monday, followed quickly by a second man, dressed in a suit, wearing gloves, a hat and a mask over his face.

Saleh has described his history as an entrepreneur in a series of posts on Medium.com. He got his start creating a prank calling website, then moved on to create a motorcycle taxi company in his parents’ native Bangladesh.

Most recently, he started Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing company in Lagos, but the company faced setbacks and mass layoffs after Lagos banned motorcycles in January.