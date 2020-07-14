



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has warned motor park operators against granting entry or access to passengers not abiding by COVID-19 Safety Protocol in their various parks.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, gave the warning on Tuesday while on a routine inspection of motor parks in Enugu on their compliance to the COVID-19 Safety Protocols and Measures.

Kalu made it clear that it was an offence for a bus to carry any passenger without a face mask or not washing/sanitising his or her hands as well as being checked with body temperature thermometers.

“A single disobedience of a passenger should not jeopardise and compromise the health and well-being of others in a vehicle or the entire motor park.

“COVID-19 is real and FRSC will continue to ensure that Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), COVID-19 Protocol and Safety Measure are complied with by all park operators in Enugu State,” he said.

The sector commander also used the inspection to educate passengers loaded in vehicles on need to extend the COVID-19 Protocol and Safety Measures message to their families and love ones.

“As I have said, you (passengers) must ensure wearing of face mask, physical/social distancing and avoiding crowd as much as possible.





“You are required as responsible citizens to take the same message home to your families and love ones.

“The COVID-19 issue concerns and affects everyone notwithstanding status, creed, religious, philosophy and age. So, everybody must get involved in fighting this ravaging pandemic,’’ he said.

The Sector Commander commended Peace Motor Park for fully complying with all the NCDC Protocols and Safety Measures.

“Peace Motor Park has shown how a responsible motor park and company should comply 100 per cent with government directive’’, he said.

Responding, a passenger at Peace Motor Park, Mr Emeka Anikwe, thanked the FRSC for reminding them of the safety rules in this COVID-19 era.

Anikwe appealed to all Nigerians to simply comply with the NCDC Protocols so that “we will collective chase out COVID-19 in the country.”

Also, Manager of Peace Motor Park, Enugu, Mr John Otigbo, noted that the company had invested in procuring and having additional manpower to administer devices meant for the COVID-19 NCDC Protocols.

“We have thermometers for checking temperature of passengers, hand washing tap buckets and soaps, alcohol-based hand sanitisers as well as fumigating entire two parks of the company twice daily.

“As you can see, we prevail on our passengers to wear their face mask and wear them properly,” he said.