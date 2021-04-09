



The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has decried the reckless manner commercial motorcyclists drive in the area.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Kafanchan, Saraya Haruna, stated this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to her, most of the commercial motorcycle operators are fond of risking their lives with speeding on highways which ought not be so.





“These commercial motorcyclists can be very reckless on the roads, putting their lives and other people’s lives in great danger. We will continue to do our best to make the roads safe but we cannot do it alone.”

“We need everyone on board because road safety is a collective responsibility,” she added

She advised motorcyclists to obey traffic laws and regulations at all times and also cooperate with traffic officers, as it was in their best interests and that of other road users.

She warned that any road user caught speeding, over loading or violating road traffic rules would be fined.