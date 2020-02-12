<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun State Command on Wednesday morning told road-users to use alternative routes to link their destinations so as to avoid waste of valuable time in the gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

In a Traffic Advisor by the state’s Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, the command informed the motoring public that “multiple breakdowns by trucks at different locations along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have resulted in gridlock on some sections of the Expressway.

“The most pronounced of the breakdowns occurred with an overloaded truck travelling on speed out of Lagos conveying a container but lost control around the Kara Bridge and crossed the road divider blocking traffic on both sections of the Expressway, impairing traffic into and out of Lagos around the Kara bridge.





“The situation has affected traffic and the gridlock has snarled from the Kara Bridge towards Ibafo near Mowe and same situation also affecting traffic outward Lagos.”

It stated that two other obstruction cases occurred earlier this morning and were cleared but the effect is still impairing traffic around the Ibafo and Magboro axis up to the Kara construction areas of the corridor.

The command added that though its men are on ground to manage the situation but advised motorists yet to depart Abeokuta or Ibadan for Lagos to use alternative corridors from Ogere to Sagamu interchange through Abeokuta to Ifo, Ota, and Iyana Ipaja to connect Lagos.

It, however, assured the motoring public that the rescue team would remained on scene to restore normalcy and advised motorists already in the traffic to remain calm and resist driving against traffic, till normalcy is restored.