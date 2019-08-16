<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Officials of the Saudi Arabia airline, Flynas, on Thursday stormed the Makkan Lagos pilgrims house to pick their luggage ahead of tomorrow (Saturday’s) flight to Lagos.

The flight is scheduled for 7am Saudi Arabia time (5am Nigeria time).

The aircraft will depart Jeddah for the Muritala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja.

Many of the pilgrims were in high spirit to return following a successful hajj operation.

They maintained decorum all through the exercise and followed the instructions of the Flynas officials.

The state Amirul Hajj Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef supervised the weighing, tagging and packing the luggage into the airline’s vehicle.

He was later joined by the ad hoc committee members.

A total number of 432 pilgrims will be the first batch to hit Lagos tomorrow.

They are from Agege, Ajeromi, Amuwo-Odofin and some officials.

The pilgrims returned to Makkah after throwing the third-day pebbles at Jamarat in Muna on Tuesday to further perform Tawaf Ifadoh at the Masjid Haram (Ground Mosque), Kabba which is the climax of hajj rites.

Meanwhile, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had praised the Lagos pilgrims for their compliance with the crowd management regulations that contributed to the smooth conduct of stoning ritual at Jamarat.

NAHCON hailed Lagos pilgrims for being good ambassadors while acting in accordance with Saudi Arabia rules of engagement in the course of the Hajj exercise.

The commission also praised the tireless efforts of the State’s Pilgrims Welfare Board and other stakeholders for the success of the exercise.

A Commissioner for Operation, Alhaji Abdullahi Saleh who represented the Chairman of the agency, Abdullahi Mukhtar, said the pilgrims from Lagos has set a standard worthy of emulation for other states to follow towards promoting the image of Nigeria.

Alhaji Sanni urged the pilgrims to always report to the agency with regard to areas where deficiency has been noticed.