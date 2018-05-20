The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it is collaborating with the Lagos State Government (LASG) to tackle the danger posed by unauthorised high-rise structures in the metropolis to flight operations.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos in a statement.

Adurogboye said that the collaboration became necessary in the face of the real and obvious threat the structures were posing to safe flight operations.

“This collaboration is a resolution from a bilateral meeting between the Director-General (D-G) of NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman and officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development and the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

“The first meeting was held on April 26 and another one on May 17 at the NCAA’s Aviation House Office in Lagos,’’ he said.

Adurogboye said that with this synergy, the two parastatal agencies of the state were expected to deploy their capacities to clear all obstructions and obstacles along flight paths within the state.

He said that their resources would be used to spot where other landing facilities like heliports, helipads, helidecks and airstrips were located in Lagos.

Adurogboye said that the NCAA had directed all intending developers of high-rise structures to always apply to the authority for Aviation Height Clearance (AHC) and permit.

He said that the directive was in line with its regulatory functions and meant for high-rise structures within the Aerodrome Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS).

The NCAA spokesman said it was also agreed that NCAA would provide the state agencies with a Flight Path Map to guide them in planning, development and granting of approvals for new structures in the state.

He said that NCAA was ready to enter into a partnership with the Lagos State Government that would guarantee the safety and security of flight operations in the state.