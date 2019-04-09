<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Flight operations have fully resumed at the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo state, after a fire outbreak that razed part of the arrival terminal of the Airport.

When newsmen visited the Airport on Tuesday, passengers were seen queuing to get their boarding pass, even though the number of passengers was minimal compared to what it used to be before the fire incident.

Findings disclosed that the Executive lounge of the airport was completely razed and has been cordoned off.

The Airport Manager, Mrs. Rejoice Ndudinachi, said that the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained as investigation is still ongoing.

According to her, flight operations have fully resumed, adding that the fire incident didn’t affect any critical infrastructure or equipment.

She said, “we are following Airport contingency plans to make sure that flight operations resume at the airport and it has resumed. We are sorry for what happened, there was no casualty, the fire department was able to contain the inferno”.

Meanwhile speaking during separate visits to the Airport, Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha and the governor-elect, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, commended the Airport management for the proactive measure taken to avert what they say could have been a major disaster.