The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has reopened the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State for normal operations after a fire incident destroyed a part of the airport terminal about 2 pm on Monday.

The spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, told journalists in Lagos that no life was lost in the incident.

“There was a fire incident that affected some parts of the terminal building of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri at about 2 pm today,” said Yakubu.

“The fire was however curtailed swiftly by officers of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services Department of FAAN and there was no casualty and normal operations have since resumed at the airport,” Yakubu added.

Yakubu also said FAAN had commenced preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire incident that led to a temporary suspension of flight operations at the airport.