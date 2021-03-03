



There was a fire outbreak at a section of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at the Departure Hall of the Kenyan Airways at 6:58am

Fire fighters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), however, promptly responded and successfully put off the fire.





Alabi Joseph, spokesperson for the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the incident.

“Good morning, please there was a minor fire outbreak near Kenyan airways’ office at International Airport building (MMIA) Lagos. The fire has since been put off by the airport fire service,” he said.

In January 2020, fire engulfed the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) of the airport.