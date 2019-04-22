<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman, Ports Consultative Council (PCC), Chief Kunle Folarin, has urged the Federal Government to match the demand of ports usage with the supply, to ease the constant gridlock on the ports access road.

Folarin gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos Monday.

According to him, Apapa Port access road will continue to fail because of the frequency and volume of usage.

He explained that when the volume was low, there was no raffic congestion on port’s access roads.

“How many people have vehicles, 20 to 30 years ago?

“Now, we are importing over 1 million used vehicles (tokunbo) through the ports and borders every year.

“The volume of traffic of vehicles has increased.

“The roads must expand beyond the only one road that leads to Tin-Can port, the only one road that leads to the port for the past 30 years,” Folarin said.

He also pleaded with the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgent attention, expand the port access road in order to accommodate the cargo traffic.