The Nigerian government will unveil the name and logo of the new national airline on Wednesday.

The unveiling will be done at Farnborough Air Show in London.

The conference is the meeting place for aircraft manufacturers, engine manufacturers, aircraft leasing companies, aviation consultants and marketers.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, said he would explore every opportunity available at the air show to attract more prospective investors into the Nigerian aviation environment.

Sirika explained that the show would provide an opportunity to establish a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria, the concession of some airports in the country and other components of the Aviation Roadmap of the Nigerian government.

The Minister also added that by December 19, the first five aircraft of the airline would be delivered.

The minister had earlier tweeted: “Negotiating Aircraft orders with Airbus at Farnborough ahead of National Carrier unveiling on Wednesday.