<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, on Friday said that the Apapa trailer park project in the state would be completed before the end of April.

Kuti told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the shoreline protection aspect of the project was 25 per cent completed, adding that the entire project had achieved 94 per cent completion.

“We expect that the work will be completed this April and we should be handing the trailer park over to the NPA – Nigerian Port Authority – by end of this month.

“The materials we were waiting for have arrived and being cleared in the port as we speak.

“We have already completed 25 per cent of the shoreline protection which has been the major aspect holding us. The entire project is 94 per cent completed,” he told NAN.

Kuti said that facilities, including toilets and bathrooms, police post, ticketing section and boreholes to make the park comfortable for use, had been completed.

On the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, he debunked media reports about variations in the project’s cost and delivery time.

He said that additional works such as foot bridges, under passes, toll plazas and walkways were added to the project due to springing up of settlements on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway corridor.

Kuti told NAN that there were no variations in the cost of the project but the additional works increased its cost.

He said that the additional works, costing about N64 billion, made the contract sum to increase to about N134 billion.

He said that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) extended the project’s completion period by four years – which would be 2021/2022 – because of the additional work.

“This additional works cost money and must be added to the cost of the job,” he said.

He said that the contractors for the project were on site and that the work was progressing.

He appealed to motorists on the road and other construction zones to be patient and obey all road signs and traffic rules.

“Right now, we are working around the MFM and RCCG area – that is Kilometres 15 and 26, we do hope that work will be completed soon on those sections.

“We want to appeal to people to be patient as they use the road, bearing in mind that it is a construction zone; they should be very careful when they drive.

“There are traffic officers that control the traffic; motorists should obey them as well as traffic rules and regulations; they require a lot of patience,” he said.

According to him, there are no alternative routes to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the moment because the Ikorodu-Sagamu is also under construction.