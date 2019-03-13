



The Federal Government of Nigeria has banned the use of Boeing 737 Max 8 by any airline operator in Nigeria.

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 had plunged into a field minutes after take-off on Sunday from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people aboard.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the Minister of State Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said that such plane would not be allowed into Nigeria until the cause of the plane crash is determined