The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the purchase of medical and laboratory equipment worth N103.7m for the Nigerian Ports Authority.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Amaechi said the government would ensure that the clinic can boast of modern equipment.

He said, “The Ministry of Transportation presented two memoranda, one of which was for medical and laboratory equipment for NPA for a total sum of N103.7m for the purchase.

“The only difference is that we have to buy the one that is digital to ensure that we have more modern equipment in the hospital.

“The second one is that we awarded a contract to a consultant to help in the implementation of the international organisations for the ISO 9000 and the council approved it for us.

“The total sum is N238.576m.”