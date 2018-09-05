The Vehicle Inspection Office in the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday said that it generated over N1 billion as revenue between January and June 2018.

The agency’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Kalu Emetu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that the revenue generated in the period was N178 million over what was realised in 2017.

NAN reports that N1. 05bn revenue was generated between January and June 2017, while N 1.23bn revenue was realised in the same period in 2018.

However, residents of the FCT have condemned the VIO over the manner it often carried out arrests and impounded vehicles thereby relating the revenue generated by the agency to the money retrieved from impounded vehicle owners.

Mr Dauda Ibrahim, an Abuja based taxi driver, alleged that the VIO officials often laid siege at various points in the city in an attempt to arrest vehicles thereby causing accidents.

He added that some of the officers were in the habit of extorting money from motorists, adding that such conduct negated the ethics of VIO and must be stopped forthwith.

Another driver, Mr Ebuka Eke, said that the money collected by VIO officers after impounding vehicles for road traffic infractions was too much, noting that the agency needed to look into a transparent operation method.

Reacting, Emetu said that the allegations were erroneous and unfounded.

“The increase in revenue generation is as a result of creative leadership and greater awareness on the part of the public who understand that registration and renewal of vehicle particulars are part of their obligations as citizens.

“Impounding or seizure of vehicles does not make up to 10 per cent of the agency’s revenue,” he said.

Emetu said that the agency’s Trade Licence Department was responsible for the generation of substantial revenue for the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

He said that rather the management had blamed VIO Area Commanders for not doing enough in impounding erring vehicles, especially those supposed to be tagged “Off The Road’’.