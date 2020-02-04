<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called on stakeholders within the airport community to ensure continuous improvement in the quality of service being rendered at the nation’s airport.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, made the called on Tuesday in Lagos at an Airport Council International (ACI) on Airport Service Quality Sensitisation Programme at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport.

Yakubu said that FAAN signed an agreement with ACI in the 2018 for periodic audit of its systems and processes with a view to improving on the quality of service.





She urged all stakeholders to continuously embrace the philosophy of Total Quality Management in their day-to-day activities.

The spokesperson said that FAAN had recorded some measures of improvement in general facilitation as depicted by the ACI’s analysis of various customer surveys conducted within the period.

She also appealed to stakeholders to keep working at improving the quality of service delivery at the airports at all times.

Yakubu said that this would enable it to compete favourably with other airports in its categories.