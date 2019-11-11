<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has appealed to all its partners in business to embrace dialogue as a means of resolving issues rather than litigation.

Litigation has never resolved conflicts, rather it aggravates matters, creates enmity and evil thoughts between both parties.

Dr. Clifford Omozeghian, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, FAAN, made the remark while delivering a speech in Calabar during FAAN’s 2019 Retreat with the theme ‘Litigations Turnover, Reduction Strategies.’

Omozeghian said that it was a tradition in the Legal Department of FAAN to organise annual retreat for its lawyers to brainstorm on issues and challenges and appraise the achievements and the way forward.

He said, “The Retreat was focused at looking at the plethora of litigations against the authority and ways of reducing cost.

“FAAN has enormous responsibilities in managing over 20 Federal Airports in Nigeria and we also provide certain services for private and state-owned airports.

“We are always faced with series of litigations and it is always expensive to get the services of lawyers to represent the authority.

“So, this year, we came together to brainstorm on ways of reducing the cost of litigations. We just had a mock trial today where we looked at pre-action and notice.

“According to our Act, one is supposed to put FAAN on a three-month pre-action notice before instituting any action against FAAN,” he added.

He said, “One of the things adopted when I came on board was to look at the pre-action notice and invite parties for negotiations, look at the issues and find ways of reducing it instead of going to court,” he said.

He further said that within the year 2019, the department had set up a committee to look at cost of reduction and come up with a conclusion.

The Legal Adviser added that within the year also, over 10 cases were resolved without parties going to court.

“When parties sit down and at the end of the day they clap hands and tap their backs and everyone is happy, then you know that you have succeeded.

“At no cost, we have resolved issues. I am calling on people with cases against FAAN to come to us because we operate an open door policy.

“The Minister of Aviation has enjoined us to ensure that we operate an open door policy where we will entertain issues before they get to court.

“The same message has been reiterated by the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, who has ensured in minutes sent to us that parties must toe the line of settlement,” he said.