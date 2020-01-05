President Buhari commissions Portharcourt International Airport Terminal Building in Rivers State on 25th Oct 2018 9

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the reopening of Port Harcourt International Airport for operations.

FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made the disclosure in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt International Airport has now been re-opened to operations.

“This is by following a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the airport and the dissipation of smokes around the airside,” she said.

According to her, normal flight activities have therefore re-commenced at the airport.

Yakubu assured that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers and airport users.

