In what seems like a riot act to other agencies and individuals operating at the nation’s airports, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned against unwarranted escort of passengers at airports.

FAAN said that apart from designated officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its protocol service, no any other agency or individual was allowed to carry out protocol service at the airports, stressing that this act negated the Ease-Of-Doing-Business policy of the Federal Government.

A statement by Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, FAAN, insisted that no one should conduct protocol service to passengers after passing through immigration processes or before the immigration services for departing passengers.

She said: “In line with provisions of the Federal Government’s directive on the Ease-of-Doing-Business, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has directed that apart from FAAN protocol services and the designated Ministry of Foreign Affairs Officers, no individual or agency is allowed to escort passengers or conduct any type of protocol activity after immigration process for departing passengers, and before immigration process for arriving passengers at the airports.

“Consequently, in the interest of our common safety and comfort, all passengers, agencies, and other stakeholders are requested to kindly align their airport activities accordingly.”

However, investigation carried out by our correspondent indicated that virtually all the agencies at the airports engage in protocol activities.

Some of the agencies included the Nigeria Customs Service, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Police and staff of ground handling and cleaning services.

Efforts by FAAN in the past to stop the illegal activities proved abortive as some of the affected companies insisted on carrying on with their activities.

Besides, FAAN in almost five years had made attempt to concession its protocol department, but failed due to protest from some of the staff who felt the concession agreements were biased against the government.

Meanwhile, Yakubu had advised passengers to desist from coming to the airports with groups of friends and relatives whenever they are travelling out of the country or out of their locations.

She said this was aimed at enhancing the safety, comfort, and efficient facilitation of human and vehicular traffic at the airports.