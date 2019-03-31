<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Sunday issued travel advisory to passengers following the deteriorating traffic snarls on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) road in Lagos.

The road linking the international airport from the popular 7 & 8 along Oshodi has been under construction for the past one year.

Work on the 10-lane road has reached a crescendo in recent times as the contractor was said to have increased the speed of work with a view to delivering the project before May 29.

This is said to be a directive from the Lagos State Government which is handling the project to ensure it is completed before Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would vacate office for the next administration.

Airport users especially members of the travelling public and pedestrians have been experiencing hardship on the airport road in the last one week.

Some passengers were seen carrying their luggage on the head on top of motorcycles to avoid missing their flights.

Newsmen observed that the traffic is light from the domestic airport road to the international wing but it usually stretches from the toll gate towards Concord and in some cases to Beesam during the close of work.

The General Manager, Public Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, however advised passengers to leave home on time to avoid missing their flights as a result of the gridlock.

“This advice has become necessary due to the traffic gridlock experienced by road users along this axis”, Mrs. Yakubu said in a statement.

She said leaving home on time would enable them (travellers) get to the airport in good time and go through all check-in formalities with ease.

“We apologise for the inconveniences being encountered by passengers due to the situation; the Authority has already mobilized security agencies to ensure that the situation is effectively managed”, she said.