The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria on Monday said it had commenced investigations into the fire incident that occurred at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State.

The fire which broke out at about 2pm was said to have affected the terminal building of the airport.

The fire according to a statement issued by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu was curtailed swiftly by officers of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services Department of FAAN.

The statement stated that there were no casualties during the incident and revealed that normal operations had resumed at the airport.

The statement reads in part, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform passengers and the general public that there was a fire incident that affected some parts of the terminal building of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri at about 1400hours today.

“The fire was however curtailed swiftly by officers of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services Department of FAAN.

“There was no casualty and normal operations has since resumed at the airport.

“The Authority has commenced preliminary investigations into the cause of the incident.”